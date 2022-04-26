Simms residents help former exchange student from Ukraine

SIMMS — The town of Simms raised over $2500 for past students from Ukraine. A few weeks ago the town of Simms hosted a donkey basketball tournament, in support of the two past students from the Ukraine.

Student body president Lilly Woodhouse is one of the driving factors behind the Ukrainian students' support.

“I met Herman when I was a sophomore and he was a senior and him and I were Friends while he was here and once he went back we kind of fell off a little bit and we just recently reconnected about four months ago” said Woodhouse “ and then about a month ago once this invasion started to get really intense we have been in a lot closer contact.”

Woodhouse says her friend Herman Horetskyy has been sending her videos and pictures while in the mitts of The chaos.

Herman Horetskyy

“He would send me videos of the bombings in the sirens going off and him and shelter brother day and this was just like insane I can’t imagine being his shoes in that feeling of hopelessness because we can’t hurt him but just enough she’s been a part of our lives and it’s just super unfortunate for him.” Said Woodhouse.

but she said the hardest part was when she saw a picture of him after a haircut was when things really said it for her.

“Herman has long hair, that's just who he is. So when I saw a picture after he had to buzz it in case he had to go into the military it really said to me that this is scary.” Said Woodhouse. “ And it’s so weird that something so small can hit so hard.”

Herman will be receiving half of the proceeds while the other half goes to another past student who is still in America. But her family is still in Ukraine and she will be sending her half to them.

When I spoke on Zoom with Herman he was so thankful for his time in Montana but not only because of the experience but because of the people.

“Looking back I realize that I not only spent my time in Montana but I made friends there and that is the best treasure.” Said Horetskyy



TRENDING ARTICLES

