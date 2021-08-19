Skull found in Flathead Lake "historical" in nature

GREAT FALLS — We are learning more about a skull that was found in Flathead Lake back in June. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said on Thursday that an anthropological expert has determined that the skull is “historical in nature, and thus not belonging to a modern human.”

The skull was found on June 23 by people who were fishing; it was taken to the Montana Forensic Science Lab in Missoula for analysis.

Sheriff Bell wrote: "Based in part on observations of the teeth in the skull, the report states it is archeological, or historical in nature, and thus not belonging to a modern human."

He added that the skull was that of a Native American man over the age of 18 years, but most likely between 30-60 years of age.

Sheriff Bell says that no crime is suspected.

Sheriff Bell says his office is working with the CSKT Tribal Preservation Department “on repatriation of the remains and to determine if further DNA testing is desired by the CSKT Cultural Committee.“



(JUNE 23, 2021) Authorities have recovered a human skull from Flathead Lake.

Lake County 911 received a report that a human skull was found in the lake at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The report was made by operators of a gill netting boat who found the skull inside their net while pulling it in.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded, and says the skull will be examined at the Montana Forensic Science lab.

At this point, there is no word on how long the skull was in the water.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when more information is available.