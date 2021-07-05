Skunk with head stuck in a jar gets a helping hand

MISSOULA — A skunk found itself in quite a pickle on Sunday when its head got caught in a glass jar.

Bob Wilson was at Flathead Lake over the weekend when he saw something moving out of the corner of his eye and noticed a skunk was knocking the jar against the base of a tent cabin to try to free itself from the jar.

That wasn’t working.

Once he gave the skunk a wide berth, Bob called his friends over for help and they decided to use a box to contain the animal’s body so they could safely pull the jar off its head. That eventually worked.

And once they lifted the box off, the newly liberated animal made a run for it.

And can you believe it, no one got sprayed! A true Independence Day for one lucky skunk.