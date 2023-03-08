Slow-speed train derailment in Lincoln County

A train derailed in Lincoln County on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Trego.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says the incident, which happened at the Fortine Creek Road railroad crossing, was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The derailment happened on “part of a spur line system, not the main line,” Short explained.

A Mission Mountain Railroad locomotive appears to have derailed because of ice on the road crossing "during a slow speed maneuver of five freight cars loaded with lumber," he added.

The locomotive remained upright and the five freight cars did not derail, according to a news release.

However, the fifth freight car was blocking one lane of the two-lane road.

The Trego Fortine Striker Volunteer Fire Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene until about 3 p.m. to provide traffic control.

Sheriff Short says there were no reported injuries and that none of the rail cars were damaged and no hazardous materials were involved.



