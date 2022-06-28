Small plane crashes at Missoula airport

MISSOULA - A small single-engine airplane crash landed at the Missoula airport just after 10 a.m. on Monday, sending the lone occupant to the hospital.

Airport Deputy Director Tim Damrow tells MTN News it was a homemade experimental aircraft and that the pilot reported engine problems shortly before the crash.

The airport had emergency crews out there immediately, but Damrow tells us there was no fire.

Emergency crews took the pilot to a hospital. We do not know the victim’s condition.

The airstrip was closed for about 90 minutes and two flights were diverted to Kalispell.

The airport opened up abound 11:30 a.m. and those diverted flights were expected to return to Missoula.

Crews remained on the scene to remove debris and to assess the circumstances of the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

