Small plane crashes in Red Lodge

RED LODGE - Two people escaped serious injury on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, when a small plane crashed near the Red Lodge airport.

It happened at about 9 a.m., according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue Chief Tom Kuntz.

He said the plane - a World War II training aircraft - took off heading south, lost power, and went down in brush and trees.

The two people on board sustained minor injuries, and one of the occupants drove themself to the hospital, Kuntz said.

MTN News Plane crash near Red Lodge

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



