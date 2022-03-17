Watch
<i>Central Valley Fire District</i><br/><br/>
Small plane crashes near Belgrade (March 17, 2022)
Posted at 4:18 PM, Mar 17, 2022
There were no reported injuries after a small plane crashed north of Belgrade on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Central Valley Fire District, the crash scene of the small aircraft crash was off of Theisen Ranch Road.

There is no word at this point how it happened, nor how many people were aboard.

The scene has been turned over to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and all Central Valley units have been cleared.

No other details are available at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

