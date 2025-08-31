Small plane crashes near Red Lodge airport; 2 people taken to hospital

GREAT FALLS — Two people were taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed just southeast of the Red Lodge Airport on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

According to Red Lodge Fire Rescue, crews were called out just before 9 a.m. on after receiving reports that a plane had gone down in a large yard near the airport.

Emergency responders secured the scene and confirmed there were no additional hazards.

The aircraft appears to be a vintage biplane.

Both occupants of the plane were taken by Red Lodge EMS for medical care; there is no word on the nature and extent of their injuries, nor their identities.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.