Small plane crashes north of Helena

HELENA — A twin-engine plane crashed Wednesday morning north of Helena.

According to Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, the plane went down north of Snowdrift Road at around 8:50 a.m.

Emergency crews from from the Sheriff's Office, West Valley, Lewis & Clark Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Peter's Ambulance responded.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 425 crashed in a field as it was flying from Faribault Municipal Airport-Liz Wall Strohfus Field in Minnesota to Missoula.

The FAA says at the time of the crash, the plane was diverting to Helena due to reported engine issues.

Sheriff Dutton says three people were injured, including one with person breathing troubles and one with a broken ankle.

One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

At this point, no other details of the injuries has been released.

The crash did not result in a fire, but the plane did leak fuel.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

