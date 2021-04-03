Smoky smell in Great Falls due to fire near Sun Prairie

A fire is burning several miles west of Great Falls. At this point, the exact location and cause of the fire have not been determined.

A burn permit was issued for an address in that vicinity, but firefighters have not yet determined if the large fire is the scheduled burn, or a new uncontrolled fire.

We have a reporter in the vicinity working to get details and will keep you updated.



(UPDATE, 9:17 pm) The fire has been contained and is nearly extinguished.

There are no reports of injuries. At this point, we have not received reports of any damaged structures.

The fire was located near McIver Road and Manchester Road, a little bit southeast of Sun Prairie.

We will update you if we get more details.