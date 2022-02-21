Snow biker dies in avalanche near Cooke City

BOZEMAN — A snow bike rider died Saturday after triggering an avalanche on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek drainage north of Cooke City.

Friends Of The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said that the avalanche happened at about 5 p.m.

The rider was caught, strained through cliffs, and partially buried with a hand and airbag visible, according to the post.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released. No further details are currently available, and the incident is being investigated. We will update you if we get more information.

This was the fourth avalanche-related death in recent weeks in Montana.

Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche north of Cooke City on December 27. A snowmobiler died after being caught by an avalanche west of West Yellowstone on Sunday, February 6.



