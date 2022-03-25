Snowboarder dies after a fall in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that a snowboarder died after a fall on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

At about 11:30 a.m., Big Sky Ski Patrol received a report of a snowboarder who was unresponsive on the North Summit Snowfield of Lone Mountain after a fall.

Big Sky Ski Patrol and Big Sky Fire Department attempted to revive the man, but were not successful.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Chandler Pelletier of Belgrade.

Sheriff Dan Springer expressed his sorrow to Mr. Pelletier’s family and friends for their tragic loss.

The Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office is conducting the investigation into the cause and manner of death.

This was the second recreation-related death in Gallatin County this week. On Monday, a snowmobiler died in the McAtee Basin area south of Big Sky.



