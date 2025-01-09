Snowed-in student rode a horse to school in Browning

GREAT FALLS — When the snow is deep, some people just hunker down indoors and wait it out. But a student at Browning High School wasn't about to let snow stop him from getting to class.

Jimi Champ, a teacher at the school, shared a photo of Steven After Buffalo on Thursday, January 9, 2024, and wrote: "I’ll tell you what, there ain’t no cowboy like Browning Indian Cowboys! This young man was drifted in at home…so he saddled up his top mount, slapped on a pair of chinks and made it to school by first period! That’s what I call Cowboy Tough!"

Steven's mother said he rode the horse from the nearby community of Starr School, which is about six miles northwest of Browning.

The Facebook post has taken off, being shared hundreds of times, with people lauding the young man for his "can do" attitude.

Montana has an old law which states that if a student rides their horse to school, the principal has to feed and tend to the horse throughout the day - or at least, there is an urban legend about such a law.



Although it’s difficult to prove that such a law existed in Montana, Champ made sure to let folks know that the spirit of the supposed law is being followed:

"The horse is well taken care of during his first day of school. We have a round corral full of grass in the outdoor classroom. Water buckets are kept in the classroom for situations just like this. Though our principal is a tough Cowgirl, and state law says the principal is supposed to care for the horse during the day, she has assigned a proxy (me) to care for the horse."

Later in the day, Champ said she let Steven leave class a few minutes before the bell rang so he could get home before dark, and added, "The world needs more Steven After Buffalos!"

We have tried to contact Champ for more information, and will post an update if we get a response.