Snowmobiler dies after crashing into a tree in Gallatin County

BIG SKY — A snowmobiler died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after crashing into a tree while riding on Buck Ridge Trail in Big Sky, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it happened at around 9:30 a.m.

The rider struck a tree and went into cardiac arrest. Volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded and attempted life-saving efforts.

The rider was taken to the trailhead and transferred to the Big Sky Fire Department before being taken to Big Sky Medical Center.

He was declared dead at the medical center.

The release said the Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation with the U.S. Forest Service.

The rider has been identified by the Sheriff's Office as 64-year-old Anthony Pace of New York City, New York.

Sheriff Dan Springer offered his condolences to the victim's family and friends and thanked all first responders who assisted.



TRENDING ARTICLES

