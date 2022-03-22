Snowmobiler dies in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — A snowmobiler died south of Big Sky in Gallatin County on Monday, March 21, 2021.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that at 1:53 pm, Gallatin County 911 received a call for an injured snowmobiler in the McAtee Basin area, south of Big Sky.

The caller found the victim unresponsive and immediately started lifesaving efforts.

The caller was unable to resuscitate the victim and ultimately had to leave the area for cell service to call for help.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue volunteers from the Big Sky Section and the Heli Team responded and recovered the victim with a helicopter due to the difficult terrain. A Gallatin County Deputy Coroner also responded for the investigation.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause or manner of death, and the name of the person who died has not yet been released.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to pass on his condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time.

We will update you if we get more information.



