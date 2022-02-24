Watch
Snowmobiler reported missing found dead near West Yellowstone

Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 24, 2022
A snowmobiler who had been reported missing was found dead near West Yellowstone on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

At 5:20 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to a request for assistance locating a missing snowmobiler near the Little Snowy Trail, about two miles northwest of town.

A person who had been riding with the missing snowmobiler became separated and was unable to locate their partner, and eventually returned to town to call the West Yellowstone Police Department.

Search & Rescue volunteers responded to the area and found the snowmobiler just north of Junction 13.

A news release states: "We are very sorry to report that the individual was deceased at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any other information at this time, pending an investigation and notification to the family."

Sheriff Dan Springer offered his condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

We will update you if we get more information.

