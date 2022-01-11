Snowmobiler rescued after crashing into a tree near West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN — A snowmobiler was rescued Monday morning after crashing his snowmobile into a tree.

The group the snowmobiler had been riding with reported to West Yellowstone Police at 10:08 a.m. that the person was getting cold and in pain, but otherwise stable.

Volunteers from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Yellowstone National Park, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to the scene, approximately five miles west of West Yellowstone, to assist with the rescue.

Rescuers determined the patient had sustained a compound femur fracture along with other fractures to both legs.

Due to the severity of the person’s injuries, the decision was made to request assistance from an Air Methods Helicopter which flew the snowmobiler to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind snowmobilers to be cognizant of changing trail conditions and to ride within their abilities.