Snowmobiler rescued after crashing on Led Zeppelin Trail

BOZEMAN — A snowmobiler was rescued Thursday after crashing into a tree and sustaining an injury on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

At 3:12 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to a request for assistance from a snowmobiler on the Led Zeppelin Trail, about 20 miles northwest of town. A person riding a snowmobile went off the trail and crashed into a tree, sustaining a lower leg injury.

SAR Volunteers and a Paramedic from Hebgen Basin Fire responded with a specialized rescue sled and were able to treat the patient on scene before taking the person to an ambulance 10 miles away.

The patient was transferred to the Hebgen Basin Fire Department Ambulance crew for further medical evaluation and transport to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the individuals riding with the patient for their preparedness. They were snowmobiling with emergency gear that allowed them to place a splint on the leg, providing a ground cover to lay on, as well as a sleeping bag and hand warmers to keep the patient warm while rescuers responded.

