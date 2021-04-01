Snowy Mountain Development Corporation will host virtual focus groups

GREAT FALLS — The Snowy Mountain Development Corporation (SMDC) and the Lewistown Tax Increment Finance District are working to conduct a Lewistown Area Business & Economic Wellness Assessment.

The SMDC will host virtual focus groups April 6-7.

In December, the company started collecting surveys from businesses about how the pandemic has impacted them.

The first focus group will meet April 6 to discuss business resources such as supply chains and IT.

The second group will meet April 7 to discuss community resources, including broadband and housing.

"They're helping us determine our next steps, so it will not be the end. Again, I think we'll have some short and long-term goals to figure out,” said Carly Wheatley, Snowy Mountain Development Corporation Development Director.

Wheatley said anyone who registers to participate should be very knowledgeable about their business, knowing things like how many employees the business has and the business’s income over the past year.

For more information, call the SMDC at 406-535-2591.