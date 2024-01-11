Some Montana ski areas closed due to Arctic blast

GREAT FALLS — A powerful surge of sub-zero temperatures and snow has several ski areas across Montana announcing they will be closed on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Temperatures have been below zero for most of the region on Thursday, and are expected to drop and remain even lower over the next 24 to 72 hours. Some areas will have air temperatures of -40° and wind-chill values of -50° or lower.

Showdown Montana southeast of Great Falls will be closed on Friday, January 12: "Due to the extremely cold temperatures headed our way tomorrow, with a high near -22 and wind chill values plummeting as low as -50, we have made the decision to close tomorrow (January 12) for the safety and well-being of our guests and dedicated staff. We plan to open on the 13th with delayed start times; the Triple, Caboose, and Learning Conveyor will be opening at 10:30 am and the Double at 11 am. These delayed start times will be in effect Saturday, Sunday & Monday!

Great Divide ski area northwest of Helena said that due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, they will be closed on Friday, January 12: "Unfortunately, our forecasts show a daytime high of -24° before wind-chill and we cannot justify the risk to our guests and staff. We're keeping a close eye on the weather updates for Saturday and Sunday and will keep you informed about any changes to our operating hours."

Montana Snowbowl near Missoula will also be closed on Friday: "Due to frigid temps we will be closed tomorrow. Keep an eye on the snow report and social media for more updates throughout the weekend. Stay warm!!"

Whitefish Mountain Resort closed early on Thursday: "Due to VERY cold temperatures and windy conditions, all lifts except Chair 6 and the Big Easy and 2 Easy carpets are closed for the remainder of the day. This decision was made for the safety of both our guests and staff. Stay warm out there!"

