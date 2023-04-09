Special needs and sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt at Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS — As Billings hops into Easter weekend, a special needs and sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt was held on Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.

The annual event, organized by LEAF Pediatric Therapy, Blue Skies Pediatric Therapy, and the Rocky Mountain College Occupational Therapy Program, was created in hopes of providing fun Easter activities for children with differing needs. It was held in the Bair Science Building at Rocky Mountain College, located at 1511 Poly Drive in Billings. It began at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m.

“Inclusion matters. And Easter egg hunts are actually really hard for kids that have different abilities. It makes it accessible for them to be able to do something in a very safe and friendly environment. They can have the space to be able to do it in the way that they know best,” said Anjali Smith, the mother of 3-year-old Luca Smith, who has cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, on Saturday. "He has a shunt, wears a helmet, and has a brace. Last year we were able to come, and he had a little mini walker. He was able to cruise around and still be able to get eggs. They had eggs on balloons that he could lift up being in his walker. And it was wheelchair accessible. Even this year, he’s a little bit slower to just bend down and grab eggs, but he has the safety and freedom to be able to do that inside."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Anjali and Luca Smith looking for Easter eggs

Smith said these events provide a safe, fun environment for children to partake in Easter activities who otherwise might have had to watch from the sidelines. This specific celebration featured different rooms for children with differing needs to hunt for eggs in, coloring and sticker activities, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and more.

“You think Easter egg hunts, and you think eggs in grass and different terrains. And that’s actually really hard for kids that do have disabilities, or that need a little bit more assistance. Whether they’re in a wheelchair, or you know, he’s got a brace. So it just takes him longer to find his stability. But he’s able to do this and have fun, see all the people,” Smith said. "It means so much. It’s a beautiful thing to be here too because you see families that just have a place that they can do these things. Have a fun Easter egg hunt with face painting and seeing the Easter bunny. It’s just a very beautiful picture.”

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Face painting at the Easter event

And Smith is grateful for the event organizers that have assisted her family in more ways than just putting on this event. Luca attends occupational therapy and is familiar with many of the event's volunteers.

“Like I said before, inclusion matters. And having a space to do that, and to be able to also see faces that we have seen for the past few years. Whether that’s Johanna (Thompson) or Brittany (Rieker). And all of his therapists, you know, are here too. Also seeing the students that are in the OT (Occupational Therapy) Program at Rocky. Being involved in that is huge," Smith said. "I think it inspires (students) to see what they’re doing and why it matters to be able to be an OT. We wouldn’t be where we are today without therapies and programs like this."

And the organizers are also feeling grateful for the opportunity to host such an event.

“This is our second year of attempting this. We just decided that we needed to do something for our special needs kiddos," said Aimee Roberts, the owner and director of Big Skies Pediatric Therapy Services and a professor at Rocky Mountain College in the OT department, on Saturday. "There was one of the other colleges, University of Mary, that would put on a sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt. And they weren’t able to do it this year. So we kind of picked it up. It’s a collaboration between LEAF Pediatrics, Blue Skies, and Rocky. We just wanted to continue to help it grow and keep the conversation going, keep the community connected."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Johanna Thompson (left), Aimee Roberts (middle), Jamie Buechler (right)

Roberts said this event has been a need in the Billings community in years past.

“There aren’t a whole lot of options for our special needs kids. And a lot of times, they get to just watch at the community events while their siblings get to participate," Roberts said. "So this is an opportunity for them to get to participate, and their siblings get to help and watch."

Another organizer, Jamie Buechler, said her family is thrilled to be a part of the event. Buechler is a family support advocate at LEAF and had family members participate in Saturday's event.

“My sons came today. One is actually in a mobility device, and my other son has autism. So it means so much to me to be able to help participate in it so my family can participate as well,” Buechler said on Saturday. "They feel like they can participate and actually get eggs, where normally they go to the big hunts and aren’t able to maybe walk fast enough or anything like that. We have this great activity for kids in mobility devices and visual impairments. It kind of just reaches everybody, so it’s great."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Mobility area at Easter egg hunt

Rocky Mountain College students in the OT program also helped out in planning and leading activities.

“I love that we get to see the kids that came last year and how much they’ve grown. And how special it is to their family to do it again,” said Johanna Thompson, a professor at Rocky Mountain College and an occupational therapist at Billings Clinic, on Saturday. “(Students) are setting up the eggs for kids that are vision-impaired and teaching them how to do it. (They normally see) typically developing kids, but now they get to see those kids that have special needs. And those are the ones that they’re passionate about treating in the future."

Organizers said they were grateful to be able to offer this event for those that otherwise would not be able to participate in a typical Easter egg hunt.

“I’m just so grateful that everyone has this vision of bringing the community together," Buechler said. "And that’s what it’s all about. So that’s what’s important to me."

To learn more about the event, click here.

“I would just encourage families, no matter where their child is, if they are struggling with any sort of disability or new diagnosis. To be able to come to this, I feel like even if you don’t know anyone here, it’s a very friendly environment. They’re very willing to help you, and also give you the space to feel seen. Have the freedom as a parent to kind of step back, and also enjoy some of these moments that are a little bit harder because you have to be so involved,” Anjali Smith said. “I think it’s really important for families to enjoy the special moments as well."



