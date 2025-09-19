Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spike elk found shot and left to waste

MISSOULA — State wildlife officials are asking for the public's help after two spike elk were found shot and left to waste on private land near the Likes Ranch Block Management Area south of Hamilton.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports the animals — which were found on Monday, September 8 — are believed to have been shot on the evening of Friday, September 5 at around 7:30 p.m.

FWP reports that both of the elk were unlawfully killed, and all the meat was left to waste.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bitterroot area game warden Taylor Gagnon at 406-552-9335.

Information can also be reported to tipmont.mt.gov. You may be eligible for a reward.

