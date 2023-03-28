St. Ignatius woman Chauntel Dawn Sorrell reported missing

The St. Ignatius Police Department is looking for information about 39-year-old Chauntel Dawn Sorrell who has been reported missing.

According to a social media post, Sorrell was last heard from on February 4, 2023.

Sorrell is of American Indian or Alaskan Native descent, approximately 5' 5'' tall, and about 165 pounds.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News the family reported to law enforcement that two possible areas Sorrell was last seen were in Pablo and Missoula.

MTN

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about Sorrell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301.



