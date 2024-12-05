Standoff with armed person underway in Phillips County

GREAT FALLS — A standoff between law enforcement officers and an armed person continues near Zortman in Phillips County.

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, that there was an "increased presence of law enforcement outside of Zortman."

The agency said there is no danger to the public, but asked residents in the Camp Creek road area to shelter in place until further notice.

The Sheriff's Office said at about 4:30 p.m. that they have "an armed barricaded subject who has fired multiple rounds."

The agency said that as long as the residents in this area shelter in place, there is no danger to them as there is no clear line of fire.

There is no word at this point on what triggered the standoff, and the name of the barricaded person has not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

