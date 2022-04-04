Watch
Standoff with law enforcement in Missoula

Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 13:57:56-04

MISSOULA — Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a person on the 700 block of Howell Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says officers responded to a “shots heard" call at about 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to a news release, officers set up a perimeter following initial information and observations from the scene.

Negotiators with a person continue, and Arnold says the SWAT team is at the scene.

Howell Street Missoula Standoff

"The scene is contained to the area," according to Arnold.  

People are adivsed to avoid the 700 block of Howell Street as well as the surrounding area.

A Reverse 911 message was sent to area residents; Arnold said officers asked some people to leave their homes, while others were asked to stay inside their residences.

