Standoff with law enforcement in Missoula

MISSOULA — Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a person on the 700 block of Howell Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says officers responded to a “shots heard" call at about 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to a news release, officers set up a perimeter following initial information and observations from the scene.

Negotiators with a person continue, and Arnold says the SWAT team is at the scene.

MTN News

"The scene is contained to the area," according to Arnold.

People are adivsed to avoid the 700 block of Howell Street as well as the surrounding area.

A Reverse 911 message was sent to area residents; Arnold said officers asked some people to leave their homes, while others were asked to stay inside their residences.



