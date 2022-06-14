Statewide disaster declared due to severe flooding

GREAT FALLS — Governor Greg Gianforte on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, declared a statewide disaster due to severe flooding in Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties, as well as flood warnings in other parts of the state.

He said in a news release: “With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services. Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.”

Montana Disaster & Emergency Services continues to support authorities in Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties, as well as work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on next steps.

Paradise Valley residents say flooding unlike anything they've seen before

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks on Monday closed the Yellowstone River in Park County to all recreational use due to public safety risks.

The situation has also affected Yellowstone National Park, which on Monday closed all entrances to the park due to heavy flooding, rockslides, mudslides, and extremely hazardous conditions.

Aerial Video: Yellowstone National Park hit by flooding

Park officials said that no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations.

Yellowstone National Park superintendent Cam Sholly said: “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time."