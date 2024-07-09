Staying safe as temperatures soar across Montana

KALISPELL — Summer has arrived in Montana, and we have hit our first heat wave. With temperatures nearing or hitting 100º, people need to be extra cautious of heat-related illnesses.

Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are the main concerns for people who are outside in this weather.

Some of the things you can do to combat the heat are stay in shaded areas, put a wet rag or bandana around your neck, and be sure to drink a lot of cold water.

“Even if you're not thirsty, you just want to hydrate throughout the whole day. If you're sweating, you're losing water. So you just need to make sure that you're drinking throughout the entire day,” said Kevin Millonig of Logan Health.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very dangerous illnesses. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States.

Some signs to watch out for are a headache and dizziness. If symptoms progress into confusion and lethargy, you may be approaching heat stroke.

“At that point, you really need to stop doing what you're doing. Get in a cool area, put some cold rags on your head, and seek medical attention if you need it,” said Millonig.

Another thing to be aware of is children being outside and playing.

“Watch out for the kids because they may not realize how hot they're getting. So you kind of got to look out for those guys and make sure they're taking breaks and cooling off as well,” said Millonig.



If possible, avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day and seek air-conditioned areas whenever possible.

“It's really important when the temperatures get hot like this and to really stay safe and protect yourself. You know when you're out having fun, you got to be aware of what's going on,” said Millonig.

Click here for more information about heat safety on Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website.