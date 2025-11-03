BOZEMAN — A prank took a prehistoric turn in Bozeman on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

At around 3:30 a.m., the green fiberglass Sinclair dinosaur statue was stolen from the Sinclair gas station on Bridge Drive.

Surveillance video shared with MTN News shows several people carrying the green mascot away in the middle of the night.

VIDEO:

Stolen dinosaur statue lands atop Bozeman’s M Trail

By sunrise, hikers spotted the dinosaur at the top of the M Trail — perched proudly above the Gallatin Valley.

Photos and video from the scene show the statue visible from below, circled against the mountain backdrop.

The gas station’s owners say while the prank gave them a laugh, they don’t want to see it happen again.

The dino is now back at the gas station and is unharmed, owners say.

There is no word on whether the culprits have been identified.

