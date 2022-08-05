Stone Child College continues partnership with Texas official

BOX ELDER — Some partnerships turn up when you least expect them and that’s exactly what happened with Stone Child College in Box Elder and Adrian Garcia, a commissioner for Harris County, Texas, one of the most populous counties in the nation.

Stone Child College officials took a trip to Houston last year and were introduced to Garcia, and have been working together since then to learn from each other.

Garcia visited the college in October 2021, and this week returned for another visit and roundtable discussion.

The discussion this week focused on exchanging innovative best practices for minority healthcare, economic development, and public safety.

Also addressed were the Employ2Employer program, which Commissioner Garcia recently presented at the White House. The program aims to lower barriers to employment for those facing significant hurdles and help them access services for a better future.



