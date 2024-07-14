Storm slams Miles City, widespread power outage reported

BILLINGS — A strong storm blasted through Miles City on Saturday evening, downing trees, damaging property, and causing a widespread power outage.

No tornadoes were reported, but wind gusts of up to 72 miles per hour were reported.

The Custer County Firefighters page on Facebook said on Sunday morning:

Miles City could be without power from anywhere between 24-36 hours. This is just a estimate. Landlines are down as well for some carriers. We are aware of powerlines down all over town and around the entire county. Please do not call dispatch unless it is a emergency. Treat all powerlines as they are live. Please do not burn candles for a light source in your home. We will be doing a damage assessment in the day light. Anyone that has any families or friends on oxygen please check on them. Please don’t put your tree branches in the street. The priorities for electricity will be the hospital, the water treatment plant and then working everything else . This will take time. MDU has called in all available resources to assist . Be patient, we’ll get through this together!

Miles City residents are without power across much of the city, with the MDU outage map website showing more than 1,600 customers without power.



Cory Cheguis at the Custer County Fire Deptartment said Saturday that fuel is also a big concern with none currently available in town.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Courtesy Storm damage in Miles City

Courtesy Big Sky Weather Storm damage in Miles City

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

