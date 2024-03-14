Students create 'leprechaun traps' ahead of St. Patrick's Day

HELENA — As St. Patrick's Day approaches, students at Kessler Elementary School in Helena created leprechaun traps for the occasion.

Using paper, cardboard, and tape the students thought up the best way to catch a tricky leprechaun this weekend.

They used lucky charms, gold stars, and piles of glitter to lure the leprechaun.



This is an annual tradition for students and for some, this is their favorite St. Patrick’s Day event.

“When he grabs the lucky charms, it’s going to alert the bag,” said Cole Cecrle, a fifth-grade student.

“Building traps and stuff. I love building stuff,” said fourth-grader Graham Taylor.

“I love just coming into class and seeing the mess,” said Temperance Clement, a fourth-grade student.

On Friday, March 15, the Montana State Capitol will be getting into the Irish spirit with the raising of the tricolor flag at 8 a.m. followed by a celebration.