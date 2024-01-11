Sub-zero temps trigger closures of schools and ski areas

GREAT FALLS — Temperatures have been below zero across much of Montana on Thursday, and are expected to drop and remain even lower over the next 24 to 72 hours. Some areas will have air temperatures of -40° and wind-chill values of -50° or lower.

Ahead of the Arctic blast, Lewistown Public Schools announced that there will no classes on Friday, January 12, 2024: "Due to the severe cold weather forecasted, there will be no school on Friday, January 12th for the safety of our students and staff. Please stay warm and safe." In addition, the following Lewistown Public Schools events have been canceled or postponed:

High School Speech Meet @ Fergus (January 13th): Canceled

Girls & Boys Basketball vs. Custer County (January 12th): Postponed (Rescheduled Date: February 13th)

Girls and Boys Basketball @ Malta (January 13th): Postponed (Rescheduled Date: January 23rd)

Winifred Girls and Boys Basketball (January 23rd): Postponed (Rescheduled Date: February 6th)

High School Girls and Boys Wrestling @ Frenchtown/Missoula (January 11-13): Canceled

Power Schools posted on Facebook: "NO SCHOOL TOMORROW DUE TO THE EXTREME COLD WEATHER. Stay warm and safe !!"

In Flathead County, all public and private schools have canceled classes for Friday, except for Cayuse Prairie Elementary School.

Helena Public Schools will operate as usual Friday, January 12. However, attendance will be optional.

In Sanders County: Noxon Public Schools, Thompson Falls, and Trout Creek School have canceled classes for Friday.

We will update you if we get word of any other closures/delays.



