Summer Celebration returns to Fort Benton

GREAT FALLS — Summer Celebration has returned to Fort Benton, kicking off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25, and running through Sunday afternoon.
This year's theme is designed to celebrate Fort Benton's 175th birthday, and commemorating its history as the "birthplace of Montana."
Here is a look at Saturday and Sunday events; for more information, visit the event website.
SATURDAY:
|7:00am-10:00am
|Pancake and Coffee Breakfast at Old Fort Park - Log Cook Shack- Fund raiser for Pool Repair Committee and EMT's (Fee Involved)
|8:00am
|Children's Fishing Derby - Along the Steamboat Levee - Sign-Up at Old Fire Hall (Sponsored by Lehman's True Value)
|8:00am-4:40pm
|Upper Missouri Breaks NM Interpretive Center open 701 7th Street (Fee Involved)
|8:00am-8:00pm
|Open House - Old Church of the Immaculate Conception - 1223 16th Street
|8:30am
|3 on 3 Basket Balls Tournament - Fort Benton Highschool - 1820 Washington - Call 406-390-4706 for registration
|9:00am-7:00pm
|Summer Celebration - "Crafts and Fun Things" - Old Fort Park Vendors application available here
|9:00am
|Audra Morger Bonilla Memorial Fun Run/Walk - 1 Mile, 5K, 10K - Begins at Lewis & Clark Statue. Registration begins at 8:00am.
|9:00am-7:00pm
|Art on the Levee - Old Fort Park Contact Fort Benton Women's Club
|10:00am-2:00
|Used Book Sale - Chouteau County Library - 1518 Main
|10:00am-4:00pm
|New Upper Missouri River Breaks NM building - near River's Edge Greenhouse - 1720 Front Street - Info and Handouts - Drawing at 3:00pm
|10:30am-4:30pm
|Historic Old Fort Benton open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved)
|10:30am-4:30pm
|Museum of the Upper Missouri open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved)
|10:30am-4:30pm
|Museum of the Northern Great Plains Open - 1205 20th St. (Fee Involved)
|11:00am
|Parade - Celebrating 175th Anniversary of Fort Benton - Along Front Street - Begins at City Hall
|11:00am-5:00pm
|Face Painter and Balloon Man - Old Fort Park Gazebo
|11:00-4:00pm
|Food Vendors at the Roundabout and Old Fort Park
|12:00pm-7:00pm
|Inflatable Fun Zone For Kids - Old Fort Park
|12:00pm
|175th Anniversary of Fort Benton Ceremony - Old Fort Park
|12:15pm-1:00pm
|Peter and Molly Wilson - Old Fort Park
|12:00pm-1:00pm
|Chad Lantz - The Freez - 1722 Front Street
|1:00pm
|Corn Hole Tournament - 1400 Block on the Levee
|1:00pm-4:00pm
|St. Paul's Episcopal Church - Open House - 1:30pm "Art of Stained Glass Demo" presented by Michael Winters - 1112 14th Street
|1:10pm
|Haven Skye - Visual Performer and Prop Dancer - Old Fort Park
|1:20pm-2:50pm
|Ryan Johnson - Old Fort Park
|2:00pm-3:00pm
|Chad Lantz - Deck at Wake Cup Coffee - 1500 Front Street
|3:00pm-4:00pm
|Luke Dowler and Kelly Garber - Old Fort Park
|3:30pm
|I.G. Baker House - "art of Adobe Demo" by Dale Mayernik - 1608 Front Street
|5:00pm-6:00pm
|Chad Lantz - Golden Triangle Brewery - 1220 Front Street
|6:00pm-7:30pm
|Milk River Band - Grand Union Square
|7:15pm-7:30pm
|Haven Skye - Visual Performer and Prop Dancer - Grand Union Square
|7:30pm-9:00pm
|The Lucky Valentines - Grand Union Square
|9:30-1:30am
|Street Dance - Grand Union Square - Featuring Luke Dowler & The Midnight Conversations - Sponsored by the Grand Union and the Fort Benton Tavern Association
SUNDAY:
|7:00-10:00am
Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast - at Cook Shack - Old Fort Park - Fund Raiser for Swimming Pool Repair Committee and EMT's
( Fee Involved)
|8:00am-4:30pm
|Upper Missouri Breaks NM Interpretive Center open - 701 7th Street (Fee Involved)
|8:00am-8:00pm
|Open House - Old Church of the Immaculate Conception - 1223 16th Street
|10:00am-2:00pm
|Summer Celebration - "Crafts and Fun Things" - Old Fort Park Vendors application available here
|10:00am-2:00pm
|Art On The Levee Contact Fort Benton Women's Club
|10:00am-2:00pm
|Face Painter and Balloon Man - Old Fort Park
|10:00am-2:00pm
|Inflatable Fun Zone for Kids - Old Fort Park
|11:30am-12:30pm
|Rob Verdi - Old Fort Park
|12:00 - 4:00pm
|Historic Old Fort Benton open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved)
|12:00 - 4:00pm
|Museum of the Northern Great Plains open - 1205 20th St. (Fee Involved)
|12:00 - 4:00pm
|Museum of the Upper Missouri open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved)
|1:00pm
|Summer Celebrations Got Talent - Emcee - Rob Verdi - Old Fort Park