Summer Celebration returns to Fort Benton
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jun 25, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Summer Celebration has returned to Fort Benton, kicking off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25, and running through Sunday afternoon.

This year's theme is designed to celebrate Fort Benton's 175th birthday, and commemorating its history as the "birthplace of Montana."

Here is a look at Saturday and Sunday events; for more information, visit the event website.

SATURDAY:

7:00am-10:00amPancake and Coffee Breakfast at Old Fort Park - Log Cook Shack- Fund raiser for Pool Repair Committee and EMT's (Fee Involved)
8:00amChildren's Fishing Derby - Along the Steamboat Levee - Sign-Up at Old Fire Hall (Sponsored by Lehman's True Value)
8:00am-4:40pmUpper Missouri Breaks NM Interpretive Center open 701 7th Street (Fee Involved)
8:00am-8:00pmOpen House - Old Church of the Immaculate Conception - 1223 16th Street
8:30am3 on 3 Basket Balls Tournament - Fort Benton Highschool - 1820 Washington - Call 406-390-4706 for registration
9:00am-7:00pmSummer Celebration - "Crafts and Fun Things" - Old Fort Park Vendors application available here
9:00amAudra Morger Bonilla Memorial Fun Run/Walk - 1 Mile, 5K, 10K - Begins at Lewis & Clark Statue. Registration begins at 8:00am.
9:00am-7:00pmArt on the Levee - Old Fort Park Contact Fort Benton Women's Club
10:00am-2:00Used Book Sale - Chouteau County Library - 1518 Main
10:00am-4:00pmNew Upper Missouri River Breaks NM building - near River's Edge Greenhouse - 1720 Front Street - Info and Handouts - Drawing at 3:00pm
10:30am-4:30pmHistoric Old Fort Benton open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved)
10:30am-4:30pmMuseum of the Upper Missouri open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved)
10:30am-4:30pmMuseum of the Northern Great Plains Open - 1205 20th St. (Fee Involved)
11:00amParade - Celebrating 175th Anniversary of Fort Benton - Along Front Street - Begins at City Hall
11:00am-5:00pmFace Painter and Balloon Man - Old Fort Park Gazebo
11:00-4:00pmFood Vendors at the Roundabout and Old Fort Park
12:00pm-7:00pmInflatable Fun Zone For Kids - Old Fort Park
12:00pm175th Anniversary of Fort Benton Ceremony - Old Fort Park
12:15pm-1:00pmPeter and Molly Wilson - Old Fort Park
12:00pm-1:00pmChad Lantz - The Freez - 1722 Front Street
1:00pmCorn Hole Tournament - 1400 Block on the Levee
1:00pm-4:00pmSt. Paul's Episcopal Church - Open House - 1:30pm "Art of Stained Glass Demo" presented by Michael Winters - 1112 14th Street
1:10pmHaven Skye - Visual Performer and Prop Dancer - Old Fort Park
1:20pm-2:50pmRyan Johnson - Old Fort Park
2:00pm-3:00pmChad Lantz - Deck at Wake Cup Coffee - 1500 Front Street
3:00pm-4:00pmLuke Dowler and Kelly Garber - Old Fort Park
3:30pmI.G. Baker House - "art of Adobe Demo" by Dale Mayernik - 1608 Front Street
5:00pm-6:00pmChad Lantz - Golden Triangle Brewery - 1220 Front Street
6:00pm-7:30pmMilk River Band - Grand Union Square
7:15pm-7:30pmHaven Skye - Visual Performer and Prop Dancer - Grand Union Square
7:30pm-9:00pmThe Lucky Valentines - Grand Union Square
9:30-1:30amStreet Dance - Grand Union Square - Featuring Luke Dowler & The Midnight Conversations - Sponsored by the Grand Union and the Fort Benton Tavern Association

SUNDAY:

7:00-10:00am

Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast - at Cook Shack - Old Fort Park - Fund Raiser for Swimming Pool Repair Committee and EMT's

( Fee Involved)

8:00am-4:30pmUpper Missouri Breaks NM Interpretive Center open - 701 7th Street (Fee Involved)
8:00am-8:00pmOpen House - Old Church of the Immaculate Conception - 1223 16th Street
10:00am-2:00pmSummer Celebration - "Crafts and Fun Things" - Old Fort Park Vendors application available here
10:00am-2:00pmArt On The Levee Contact Fort Benton Women's Club
10:00am-2:00pmFace Painter and Balloon Man - Old Fort Park
10:00am-2:00pmInflatable Fun Zone for Kids - Old Fort Park
11:30am-12:30pmRob Verdi - Old Fort Park
12:00 - 4:00pmHistoric Old Fort Benton open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved)
12:00 - 4:00pmMuseum of the Northern Great Plains open - 1205 20th St. (Fee Involved)
12:00 - 4:00pmMuseum of the Upper Missouri open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved)
1:00pmSummer Celebrations Got Talent - Emcee - Rob Verdi - Old Fort Park
