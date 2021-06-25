Summer Celebration returns to Fort Benton

GREAT FALLS — Summer Celebration has returned to Fort Benton, kicking off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25, and running through Sunday afternoon.

This year's theme is designed to celebrate Fort Benton's 175th birthday, and commemorating its history as the "birthplace of Montana."

Here is a look at Saturday and Sunday events; for more information, visit the event website .

SATURDAY:



7:00am-10:00am Pancake and Coffee Breakfast at Old Fort Park - Log Cook Shack- Fund raiser for Pool Repair Committee and EMT's (Fee Involved) 8:00am Children's Fishing Derby - Along the Steamboat Levee - Sign-Up at Old Fire Hall (Sponsored by Lehman's True Value) 8:00am-4:40pm Upper Missouri Breaks NM Interpretive Center open 701 7th Street (Fee Involved) 8:00am-8:00pm Open House - Old Church of the Immaculate Conception - 1223 16th Street 8:30am 3 on 3 Basket Balls Tournament - Fort Benton Highschool - 1820 Washington - Call 406-390-4706 for registration 9:00am-7:00pm Summer Celebration - "Crafts and Fun Things" - Old Fort Park Vendors application available here

9:00am Audra Morger Bonilla Memorial Fun Run/Walk - 1 Mile, 5K, 10K - Begins at Lewis & Clark Statue. Registration begins at 8:00am. 9:00am-7:00pm Art on the Levee - Old Fort Park Contact Fort Benton Women's Club 10:00am-2:00 Used Book Sale - Chouteau County Library - 1518 Main 10:00am-4:00pm New Upper Missouri River Breaks NM building - near River's Edge Greenhouse - 1720 Front Street - Info and Handouts - Drawing at 3:00pm 10:30am-4:30pm Historic Old Fort Benton open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved) 10:30am-4:30pm Museum of the Upper Missouri open - Old Fort Park (Fee Involved) 10:30am-4:30pm Museum of the Northern Great Plains Open - 1205 20th St. (Fee Involved) 11:00am Parade - Celebrating 175th Anniversary of Fort Benton - Along Front Street - Begins at City Hall 11:00am-5:00pm Face Painter and Balloon Man - Old Fort Park Gazebo 11:00-4:00pm Food Vendors at the Roundabout and Old Fort Park 12:00pm-7:00pm Inflatable Fun Zone For Kids - Old Fort Park 12:00pm 175th Anniversary of Fort Benton Ceremony - Old Fort Park 12:15pm-1:00pm Peter and Molly Wilson - Old Fort Park 12:00pm-1:00pm Chad Lantz - The Freez - 1722 Front Street 1:00pm Corn Hole Tournament - 1400 Block on the Levee 1:00pm-4:00pm St. Paul's Episcopal Church - Open House - 1:30pm "Art of Stained Glass Demo" presented by Michael Winters - 1112 14th Street 1:10pm Haven Skye - Visual Performer and Prop Dancer - Old Fort Park 1:20pm-2:50pm Ryan Johnson - Old Fort Park 2:00pm-3:00pm Chad Lantz - Deck at Wake Cup Coffee - 1500 Front Street 3:00pm-4:00pm Luke Dowler and Kelly Garber - Old Fort Park 3:30pm I.G. Baker House - "art of Adobe Demo" by Dale Mayernik - 1608 Front Street 5:00pm-6:00pm Chad Lantz - Golden Triangle Brewery - 1220 Front Street 6:00pm-7:30pm Milk River Band - Grand Union Square 7:15pm-7:30pm Haven Skye - Visual Performer and Prop Dancer - Grand Union Square 7:30pm-9:00pm The Lucky Valentines - Grand Union Square 9:30-1:30am Street Dance - Grand Union Square - Featuring Luke Dowler & The Midnight Conversations - Sponsored by the Grand Union and the Fort Benton Tavern Association

SUNDAY:

