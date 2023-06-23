Summer Celebration underway in Fort Benton

Fort Benton is hosting its annual Summer Celebration. It begins on Friday, June 23, and runs through Sunday, June 25.

The event will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more.

Here is the schedule for Saturday, June 24:

7:00 - 10:00 Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at Cook Shack- Old Fort Park- Pool Repair Committee and EMTs (Fee Involved)

8:00 Children’s Fishing Derby- Along the Steamboat Levee- Sign up at Store - Sponsored by Fort Benton Hardware

9:00 Audra Morger-Bonilla Memorial Fun Run/Walk (Registration 8am) Begins at Lewis & Clark Statue 1 mile, 5k, 10k Fun Run Registration

9:00 - 2:00 Montana Med Spa offering IV Hydration Therapy, fee involved at Studio Salon 1716 Front St

8:30 - 10:00 Facepainter/balloons Vielleux Insurance, free breakfast

9:00 - 7:00 Summer Celebration “Crafts and Things” - Old Fort Park - Summer Celebration T Shirts available for Sale

9:00 - 7:00 Art on the Levee- Old Fort Park

10:00 - 5:00 Chalk Up Fort Benton- Sidewalk Art Contest 1400 Block Front St Sponsored by Prairie Rose Art Cooperative and MTUPP

10:00 - 5:30 Summer Celebration T Shirts available for sale - Old Fort Park

10:00 - 2:00 Used Book Sale, Chouteau County Library- 1518 Main St

10:30 - 4:00 Museums Open , Fee Involved: Museum of the Upper Missouri and Historic Fort Benton at Old Fort Park, Museum of the Northern Great Plains, 1205 20th St, and IG Baker House (No fee) 1608 Front Street

11:00 Parade- The MEAGHER the Merrier- Along Front Street Parade Sign Up

11:00 - 6:00 Magpie and the Honeybee face painting & balloons in parade and Gazebo at Old Fort Park

11:00 - 4:00 Food Vendors at Roundabout and around Old Fort Park

12:00 - 3:00 Summer Celebration Car Show - Front Street

12:00 - 1:30 Live Music - Jackson Holte - The Freeze Front Street

12:00 - 1:30 Live Music - Ryan Johnson in the Courtyard 1714 Front Street

12:00 - 2:00 Live Music - Shakedown County - Old Fort Park

1:00 Corn Hole Tournament Registration/Tourney begins at 2:00 1400 Block in front of PourHouse Saloon (fee involved)

1:30-3:00 Live Music - Greg Kinder - BSocial Bar and Lanes

1:00 - 4:00 Stained Glass Demo with Anita Kirby -Episcopal Church 1112 14th Street

1:45 - 3:00 Live Music - Isaac and Louise at Wake Cup 1500 Front

2:30 - 4:00 Live Music - Grant Stebbins - Old Fort Park

3:00 - 5:00 Princess visits and Photos- Front Street and Old Fort Park

6:00 - 7:00 Live Music - The Lucky Valentines - Grand Union Square

7:30 - 9:00 Live Music- Park Bench- Fort Benton Alumni- Grand Union Square

9:30 - 1:30AM Street Dance- The Matinee - Sponsored by the Bars and Restaurants of Fort Benton

After dark: Fireworks Display

