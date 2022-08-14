A group met in Laurel on Saturday, August 13, 2022, to protest the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The raid took place Monday while the FBI was executing a search warrant for possible violations of the espionage act.

The Department of Justice unsealed the search warrant and property receipt from the raid on Friday.

Nationwide, people on both sides of the political debate approve of the FBI raid, and there are some on both sides who disapprove.

In Montana, a group of people came together at Fireman's park in Laurel. They came from Yellowstone, Carbon, and Stillwater counties, motivated by the FBI raid at the former President's home.

"Our laws are being broken all the time," said Peggy Miller, a Laurel resident, who helped organize the rally. "And so there isn't really truth and justice anymore. We care about our country. We still want to fight for our freedoms. We want to give people hope that we can still have a good country."

"If it happened to a former president, where do you and I stand in that mix?," Lee Stevens asked. "Where does the average citizen stand who who has an allegation made against him?"

Stevens also helped organize the rally and is running for city council and Red Lodge.

MTN News Supporters of former President Trump rally in Laurel

We contacted his opponent in the upcoming November election, but have not yet heard back.

Around the country, some say the FBI was justified in search the of the Trump home, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"The search warrant was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause," Garland said earlier in the week.

"I have full confidence that the Department of Justice will do what the facts and the law requires," said Vice-President Kamala Harris.

"They're looking for the evidence, you know, that they noted in their probable cause," said Kathy Guider, former FBI agent.

Some at the rally talked about the Constitution.

"The Fourth Amendment, illegal search and seizure," Stevens said. "The Fourth Amendment was trampled on. In the case of all those acts that were carried out by the FBI and the DOJ."

The Attorney General says everything was done properly.

"All Americans are entitled to the even handed application of the law, to due process of law and to the presumption of innocence," Garland said. "Much of our work is by necessity conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the Constitutional rights of all Americans. And to protect the integrity of our investigations."

"We're here to honor our Constitution," Miller said.

"I came out here for every American," Stevens said.



