Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Phillips County

GREAT FALLS — Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle says the standoff has been resolved.

Just after 11 a.m., he said that the person has been taken into custody with minor injuries. The name of the person has not yet been released.

Law enforcement is now processing the scene and collecting evidence.

Sheriff Lytle thanked all agencies that assisted, and also thanked community members.

He said that more details will be released, possibly on Friday.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT) A standoff between law enforcement officers and an armed person continues near Zortman in Phillips County.

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, that there was an "increased presence of law enforcement outside of Zortman."

The agency said there is no danger to the public, but asked residents in the Camp Creek road area to shelter in place until further notice.

The Sheriff's Office said at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday that they have "an armed barricaded subject who has fired multiple rounds."

At 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said that officers have remained on scene throughout the night employing different methods to persuade the person to resolve this situation peacefully by disarming themself and surrendering, but the person still has not complied.

The agency said that as long as the residents in this area shelter in place, there is no danger to them as there is no clear line of fire.

There is no word at this point on what triggered the standoff, and the name of the barricaded person has not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

