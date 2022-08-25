Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Suspect killed in reported hostage situation near Pryor

pryor montana
MTN News
pryor montana
Posted at 10:50 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 12:50:51-04

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Pryor on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The shooting happened after officers responded to what the FBI said was a "domestic situation" at a residence.

"Upon arrival, they determined the subject had taken several people hostage," the FBI said in a news release on Thursday. "The subject, a 32-year-old male, is deceased. Five adults had to receive medical treatment. No BIA officers were injured."

The man was shot by an officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

There is no word at this point on the nature and extent of injuries to the other people.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

No other details have been disclosed so far; we will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App