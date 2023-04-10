Suspect shot during hostage situation in Glasgow has been identified

GREAT FALLS — According to theGlasgow Courier, the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office has identified Jonathan Ryan Hamilton as the man who died after being shot on March 29, 2023, by a law enforcement officer.

Hamilton had been arrested on a Blaine County arrest warrant in another state and was returned to Montana to face several criminal charges pertaining to child sexual assault.

He was being held in the Valley County Detention Center on four counts of being a fugitive from justice.

Hamilton, 47 years old, reportedly took a hostage while he was being treated at Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office said the hostage situation was "resolved by a deputy discharging his duty weapon to protect the life of the innocent."

Hamiltion was flown to a Billings hospital to receive advanced trauma care, and later died.

No officers, hospital staff, or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard practice in any situation involving a shooting by a law enforcement officer.

Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle has been asked to complete the administrative review of the incident.



