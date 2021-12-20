SUV goes into the river in Missoula

MISSOULA — Emergency crews are at the scene of an SUV that went into the river in Missoula.

The SUV can be seen upside down in the water.

There is no word yet on whether anybody was in the SUV at the time.

It happened near the intersection of East Broadway and North Easy Street.

The scene is near the Creekside apartment complex.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more details.



(1st REPORT: 8:51 a.m.) East Broadway in Missoula is currently closed at the intersection with North Easy Street due to an accident.

The road is blocked east of the Eastgate Albertsons.

Numerous emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.