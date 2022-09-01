SWAT team responds to a report of an "armed and barricaded" person in Missoula

The Missoula Police Department has deployed its SWAT team in response to a person who is reportedly armed and barricaded in Missoula.

The MPD said at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, that the incident is happening on the 800 block of West Broadway.

At this point, there is no word on what triggered the incident.

The MPD said in a Facebook post: "This is an evolving situation and SWAT will be using all available techniques to ensure public safety and safely resolve this incident. The subject is contained within the police perimeter."

We will update you if we get more information.



