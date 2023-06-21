'Symphony Under The Stars' announces changes

HELENA — It’s less than a month until Intrepid Credit Union's annual Symphony Under the Stars in Helena, and attendees should be aware of some changes this year.

This year’s concert - "Great Ladies of Jazz" - pays tribute to the icons such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, and more.

One change this year is the "blanket rush" the day before the concert. According to the organization’s website, there will be no running down the hill.

Current plans, which organizers say might change, call for two lines at the bottom of the hill—one to head up the hill, and the other to head to the center of the lawn. A third line will form on the north side to permit easy access to that side of the lawn.

On the day of the concert, there will also be a separate area blocked out for dancers on the side of the stage so as not to obstruct the view of the stage.

The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 and concludes with fireworks.

Symphony Under the Stars is one of the largest summer events in the state, attracting some 18,000 people to the Carroll College Campus.



