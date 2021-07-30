Watch
Taco John's in Butte is closing

The Taco John’s restaurant that’s been in operation on Harrison Avenue in Butte for 47 years is closing.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 30, 2021
BUTTE — The Taco John’s restaurant that’s been in operation on Harrison Avenue in Butte for 47 years is closing.

John Manning, whose family has owned the restaurant since 1981, confirmed the popular Mexican-style fast-food restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, July 31st.

Manning said his family is in negotiations with another Taco John’s franchise owner that’s interested in buying the Butte location, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

The Butte restaurant will be open for business until midnight on Saturday.

The restaurant, located at 1960 Harrison Avenue, opened in Butte in 1974.

Taco John’s started as a small taco stand in 1968 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. There are nearly 400 franchises of the restaurant in 23 states, according to the company’s website.

