Teen catches state record Rocky Mountain sculpin

BILLINGS — A Laurel teen is a new Montana record holder when it comes to fish.

Bridger Burroughs, 14 years old, caught a five-inch Rocky Mountain sculpin in the Yellowstone County Canal west of Laurel on March 15.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a news release that the newest state record fish weighed .063 pounds, beating the old record (caught in Belt Creek in 2001) of just .050 pounds.

Burroughs caught the fish on a small plastic worm cast from an Ugly Stick rod.

The weight of the fish was verified on a certified scale in Billings and FWP biologists positively identified the species.

Bridger's catch adds to the list of Montana record fish caught in the last year and a half, including a walleye , a chinook salmon , a brown trout , a longnose sucker , a Utah chub , and a largemouth bass .

Anglers who think they caught a state record fish should keep the following things in mind:



To prevent loss of weight, do not clean or freeze the fish. Keep the fish cool — preferably on ice.

Take a picture of the fish.

The fish must be weighed on a certified scale (found in grocery stores or hardware stores, etc.) and witnessed by a store employee or other observer. Obtain a weight receipt and an affidavit from the store personnel if no FWP official is present. Measure the length and girth.

Contact the nearest FWP office to have the fish positively identified by a fisheries biologist.

Click here to see a list of state record fish caught in Montana.



