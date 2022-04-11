Watch
Teen dead after a shooting in Billings

Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 10, 2022
BILLINGS — A 15-year-old boy died at a Billings residence on Saturday, April 9, 2022, after what the Billings Police Department says appears to be an accidental shooting.

Police officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of South 33rd Street at around 9:15 p.m.

The victim was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing, but "at this time appears to be an accidental shooting."

The name of the teen has not yet been disclosed.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you

when we get more information.

