Teen dead, woman injured in head-on crash

MTN News
Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 07, 2021
MISSOULA — A 17-year-old boy from Stevensville is dead and a 20-year-old Great Falls woman was injured after a head-on collision near Corvallis on Friday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that at around 8:23 p.m., the 17-year-old was driving a Volkswagen south on Highway 269 and attempted to negotiate a right hand curve when he lost control.

The vehicle went into the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed into a Dodge Ram that was pulling a horse trailer.

When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman driving the Dodge Ram was taken to a hospital; the nature and extent of her injuries have not been disclosed.

MHP reports one of the vehicles involved was out-of-state and that speed is a suspected factor in the incident.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.

The fatality marks the 35th statewide in 2021.

