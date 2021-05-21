Teen dies after being hit by vehicle in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — A teenager died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday in Columbia Falls.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Tamarack Lane and 12th Avenue NW.

MHP says a 15-year-old girl from Kalispell was walking along the side of Tamarack Lane when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old woman from Whitefish.

The teen was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where she was pronounced dead.

According to the MHP report, the driver was later found by law enforcement officers.

There is no word yet on what charges, if any, the driver may face.

The name of the teen has not yet been released.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

