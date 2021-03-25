Teen dies after being hit by a vehicle on I-15

HELENA — A 17-year old pedestrian died on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle just north of Helena.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the teen was hit by a large truck.

The name of the teen has not yet been released.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle may be cited or charged.

(1st REPORT, MARCH 24) The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is reporting that at least one person has died in a crash north of Helena.

It happened on I-15 near mile marker 198, two miles south of the Lincoln Road overpass.

According to the MHP, first responders were dispatched to the scene just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash appears to have happened in the northbound lane.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that the passing lane is currently blocked, and traffic is down to one lane; drivers should use caution in the area and be prepared for delays.

MTN has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

