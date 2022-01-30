Teen dies after "drowning incident" at Fairmont Hot Springs

BUTTE — Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said Sunday that a 14-year old boy has died after a reported drowning incident at Fairmont Hot Springs on Friday.

Butte Emergency Dispatch received a call of a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs. CPR was reported to be in progress.

Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene.

The boy was taken from the scene to St. James Healthcare in Butte on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Lester said in a news release the boy was then to a Kalispell medical facility where he later died.

The incident is being investigated, according to Sheriff Lester.

The victim's name has not yet been released, nor have any other details.

We will update you if we get more information.