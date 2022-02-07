Teen is raising money to improve the fairgrounds in Shelby

The next time you go to the Marias Fair, you may see some new sidewalks. Breauna Erickson, 16 years old, is raising money to build sidewalks at the fairgrounds in Shelby.

In January, she got a $1,000 donation from the Conrad Lions Club after making a presentation to the club about her plan.

Along with the sidewalks, the plan includes putting pads in front of some of the buildings to make getting in and out easier.

"We have residents from local nursing homes that come by and it's really hard for them to get around with wheelchairs. Then, people with walkers or even strollers, it's just really hard for everyone to get around with this gravel so I thought there was a need to put more sidewalks in place,” Erickson said.

She estimates she’ll need $50,000 and hopes to get all the work done by the time she graduates high school in 2024. As of Sunday, she had raised $3,100.