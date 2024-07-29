Teens share story of being trapped during Missoula storm

MISSOULA — It was a terrifying situation that left two teenagers trapped in a car for hours during last Wednesday’s big storm in Missoula.

The car's driver was young Bennett Peterson who recalled his first thoughts after powerlines fell on his vehicle.

“In the video, you can hear me say we gotta get out of here that’s the first thing I say and I realized we were trapped in there,” Peterson said.

“The line was sitting on the mirror right there and I was like we can’t get out of here we tried to call people we know to see if they can help us," Peterson continued.



Peterson was driving his friend Cooper Green home after hanging out with other friends when the storm appeared seemingly out of nowhere.

Green gathered video of the storm capturing the moments right before the two of them got stuck. After an initial panic Green said the situation eventually calmed down.

“It was after the lightning stopped and the wind started to slow down, ‘cause when the wind was picking up we could feel the car rocking back and forth from the poles.”

Eventually, Peterson’s dad safely got the two boys out of the car and he was grateful for everyone who supported them through the situation.

“I was super thankful I got the feeling we were going to be okay we had tons of people praying for us and stuff eventually I just started to feel and I knew that we were going to get out okay," Peterson told MTN.

After everything Peterson has advice for anyone who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“In a situation like this listen to your parents they were able to get u out okay and calm us down a bit.”

